Auburn Police Division
>Second-degree cruelty to animals was reported in the 1100 block of Gentry Drive.
>Theft from unlocked vehicle was reported in the 100 block of Hemlock Drive.
>Theft from an unlocked vehicle was reported in the 1300 block of North Dean Road.
>Theft from residence was reported in the 200 block of Wire Road.
>Second-degree assault was reported in the 1700 block of Wrights Mill Road.
Valley Police Department
>First-degree criminal mischief was reported in the 100 block of Sydney Street.
Lee County Sheriff’s Office
>First-degree theft of property was reported in the 100 block of Lee Road 817, Auburn.
>Possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance (cocaine), possession of a controlled substance (hydrocodone-acetaminophen), possession of a controlled substance (ecstasy), second-degree possession of marijuana and fleeing or attempting to elude law enforcement officer were reported at the intersection of Alabama Highway 169 and Lee Road 175, Salem.
>First-degree theft of property was reported in the 10 block of Lee Road 2136, Smiths.
>Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle and third-degree theft of property were reported at 10 Lee Road 2134, Smiths.
>Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle and fourth-degree theft of property were reported in the 800 block of Lee Road 165, Opelika.
>Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle and third-degree theft of property were reported in the 1500 block of Lee Road 401, Opelika.
**Reports will be updated as they become available.**
