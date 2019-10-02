Auburn Police Division
>Second-degree criminal mischief was reported in the 200 block of South Gay Street.
>Fourth-degree theft of property from unlocked vehicle was reported in the 1400 block of Ferndale Drive.
>Second-degree criminal mischief was reported in the 1900 block of Lee Road 137.
>Second-degree theft of property from unlocked vehicle was reported in the 1100 block of South College Street.
>Theft from an unlocked vehicle was reported in the 800 block of Lem Morrison Drive.
>First-degree robbery was reported in the 1000 block of Annalue Drive.
Lanett Police Department
>William Lamar Yarbrough, 41, of Lanett, was arrested and charged with second-degree domestic violence, third-degree burglary, first-degree theft of property and second-degree criminal mischief.
>First-degree theft of property was reported in the 1400 block of 30th Avenue Southwest.
Valley Police Department
>Bennie Cooper, 54, of Valley, was arrested and charged with public intoxication.
**Reports will be updated as they become available.**
