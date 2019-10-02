police lights

Auburn Police Division

>Second-degree criminal mischief was reported in the 200 block of South Gay Street.

>Fourth-degree theft of property from unlocked vehicle was reported in the 1400 block of Ferndale Drive.

>Second-degree criminal mischief was reported in the 1900 block of Lee Road 137.

>Second-degree theft of property from unlocked vehicle was reported in the 1100 block of South College Street.

>Theft from an unlocked vehicle was reported in the 800 block of Lem Morrison Drive.

>First-degree robbery was reported in the 1000 block of Annalue Drive.

Lanett Police Department

>William Lamar Yarbrough, 41, of Lanett, was arrested and charged with second-degree domestic violence, third-degree burglary, first-degree theft of property and second-degree criminal mischief.

>First-degree theft of property was reported in the 1400 block of 30th Avenue Southwest.

Valley Police Department

>Bennie Cooper, 54, of Valley, was arrested and charged with public intoxication.

**Reports will be updated as they become available.**

