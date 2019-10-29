Police lights

Auburn Police Division

>First-degree theft of property was reported in the 100 block of Farmville Lakes Drive. 

Valley Police Department

>Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, fourth-degree theft of property and second-degree criminal mischief were reported in the 2000 block of Hopewell Road.

>Second-degree theft of property was reported in the 4100 block of County Road 388.

>Jessica Nicole Brawner, 31, of Lanett, was arrested and charged with three counts of possession of a controlled substance.

Lee County Sheriff’s Office

>First-degree theft of property was reported at 2458 Lee Road 88, Waverly.

>First-degree theft of property was reported in the 900 block of Lee Road 124, Salem.

>First-degree criminal trespass was reported in the 200 block of Lee Road 704, Opelika.

>Second-degree theft of property was reported in the 300 block of Lee Road 955, Cusseta.

>First-degree theft of property was reported in the 600 block of Lee Road 295, Smiths.

>Second-degree theft of property was reported in the 1000 block of Lee Road 427, Phenix City.

>First-degree theft of property and first-degree criminal trespass were reported in the 1000 block Lee Road 326, Smiths.

**Reports will be updated as they become available.**

