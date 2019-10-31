Opelika Police Department
>Third-degree burglary and first-degree theft of property were reported in the 2300 block of Ridge Road.
>First-degree theft of property was reported in the 300 block of Williamson Avenue.
>Identity theft and second-degree possession of a forged instrument were reported in the 500 block of Maple Avenue.
>Katie Keeling, of Salem, was arrested and charged with first-degree theft of property.
>Candace Calhoun, of Auburn, was arrested and charged with unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle and second-degree theft of property.
Auburn Police Division
>Second-degree criminal mischief was reported in the 700 block of West Magnolia Avenue.
>Second-degree criminal mischief was reported in the 1000 block of Northpointe Circle.
>Discharge weapon in city limits was reported in the 900 block of North Donahue Drive.
>First-degree criminal trespass was reported in the 700 block of Shelton Lane.
>Second-degree theft of property was reported in the 100 block of North Ross Street.
>Joshua Kevin Harper, 19, of Auburn, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence (alcohol).
Lanett Police Department
>First-degree theft of property was reported in the 400 block of South Second Avenue.
**Reports will be updated as they become available.**
