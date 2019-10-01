Auburn Police Division
>First-degree theft of property (internet scam) was reported in the 100 block of East University Drive.
>Fourth-degree theft of property and first-degree forgery were reported in the 300 block of North Donahue Drive.
>Jeffrey Brandon Howell, 38, of Auburn, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence (alcohol).
Opelika Police Department
>Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle and theft occurred in the 600 block of Terrace Court.
>A burglary occurred in the 3400 block of Dale Avenue.
>First-degree theft of property occurred at Tinsley Automotive, 1010 Frederick Avenue.
>Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle, theft and fraudulent use of credit/debit card occurred in the 1500 block of Auburn Street.
