Auburn Police Division
>First-degree theft of property was reported in the 1900 block of Opelika Road.
>A 30-year-old, of Opelika, was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance.
Lanett Police Department
>Jerome Avery, 52, of Lanett, was arrested and charged with second-degree bail jumping, attempting to elude police officer, fourth-degree theft of property and second-degree burglary.
Valley Police Department
>Second-degree theft of property was reported in the 400 block of Crestclub Circle.
Chambers County Sheriff’s Office
>Shane Harper, 33, of Roanoke, was arrested and charged with sexual abuse of a child less than 12-years-old and first-degree sodomy.
