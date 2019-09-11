police lights

Auburn Police Division

>First-degree theft of property was reported in the 1900 block of Opelika Road.

>A 30-year-old, of Opelika, was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance.

Lanett Police Department

>Jerome Avery, 52, of Lanett, was arrested and charged with second-degree bail jumping, attempting to elude police officer, fourth-degree theft of property and second-degree burglary.

Valley Police Department

>Second-degree theft of property was reported in the 400 block of Crestclub Circle.

Chambers County Sheriff’s Office

>Shane Harper, 33, of Roanoke, was arrested and charged with sexual abuse of a child less than 12-years-old and first-degree sodomy.

**Reports will be updated as they become available.**

Tags


Be the first to know when news happens.
Get the latest breaking headlines sent straight to your inbox.

Recommended for you

Load comments