Auburn Police Division
>First-degree theft of property was reported in the 100 block of West Creek Parkway.
>Theft from unlocked vehicle was reported in the 2000 block of Lee Road 137.
>A 25-year-old, of Valley, was arrested and charged with distribution of a controlled substance.
Valley Police Department
>Michael Marable, 29, of Valley, was arrested and charged with second-degree assault.
Lanett Police Department
>Second-degree cruelty to dog/cat was reported in the 1400 block of North Fourth Avenue.
Lee County Sheriff’s Office
>Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle and third-degree theft of property were reported in the 100 block of Lee Road 553, Phenix City.
>Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle and fraudulent use of credit/debit card were reported in the 100 block of Lee Road 917, Phenix City.
>Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle and fourth-degree theft of property were reported at 1114 Highway 280 East, Smiths.
>First-degree theft of property was reported at Beauregard Stop & Shop, 6076 Alabama Highway 51, Opelika.
Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Department
>Theft was reported on County Road 89 North in Camp Hill.
>Theft was reported on Win Blue Drive in Dadeville.
**Reports will be updated as they become available.**
