Auburn Police Division

>First-degree possession of a forged instrument was reported Friday in the 2300 block of Bent Creek Road.

>Theft of property from unlocked vehicle was reported Friday in the 1800 block of Bellwood Place.

>Second-degree theft of property was reported Saturday in the 1600 block of Yarbrough Farms Boulevard.

>Second-degree criminal trespass was reported Sunday in the 100 block of South College Street.

>Third-degree criminal mischief and first-degree criminal trespass were reported Sunday in the 200 block of West Glenn Avenue.

>First-degree theft of property and possession of a controlled substance were reported Sunday.

>Jackson Steven Risse was arrested and charged with public intoxication.

>Troy Michael Fleming was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct and public intoxication.

>Matthew Louis Fratangelo was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct and public intoxication.

>Jackson Stewart Labella was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct and public intoxication.

>Brandon Wayne Howard was arrested and charged with public intoxication.

>Chris Yoo was arrested and charged with public intoxication.

>Hayden Adam Pickens was arrested and charged with public intoxication.

>Austin Keith Hill was arrested and charged with public intoxication.

>Davis Michael Beard was arrested and charged with public intoxication.

>Rachel Ann Runyan was arrested and charged with public intoxication.

>Timothy James Cadran, 32, of Opelika, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence (alcohol).

>Williams Alex Rushing, 28, of Headland, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence (alcohol).

>Graydon Coley Blythe was arrested and charged with public intoxication.

>Wilton David Cassibry was arrested and charged with second-degree criminal trespass.

Opelika Police Department

>Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle and theft occurred in the 2800 block of Third Avenue.

>Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle and theft occurred in the 300 block of Second Avenue.

>First-degree theft of property occurred in the 1800 block of Hurst Street.

>First-degree theft of property occurred at Longhorn Steakhouse, 2601 Gateway Drive.

>Lester Lewis Dumas, 59, of Opelika, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence.

>Anthony David White, 35, of Opelika, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence.

>De Dric Jamal Parker, 27, of Shorter, was arrested on a warrant charging him with second-degree theft of property.

Lanett Police Department

>Latasha Martin, 37, of Lanett, was arrested and charged with public intoxication and assault with bodily fluids.

>Third-degree burglary and first-degree theft of property were reported in the 5100 block of Cusseta Road.

>Breaking and entering a vehicle and second-degree theft of property were reported in the 1100 block of North Third Street.

Valley Police Department

>First-degree theft of property was reported in the 1300 block of County Road 500.

>Second-degree theft of property was reported in the 100 block of Maple Street.

>Third-degree burglary, second-degree theft of property and fourth-degree receiving stolen property were reported in the 100 block Denna Drive.

>Bennie Cooper, 54, of Valley, was arrested and charged with public intoxication.

Lee County Sheriff’s Office

>Second-degree theft of property was reported in the 1000 block of Lee Road 430, Smiths.

>Second-degree burglary and first-degree theft of property were reported at 3797 AL Highway 169, Opelika.

>Second-degree theft of property was reported in the 300 block of Lee Road 37, Opelika.

>First-degree theft of property, second-degree theft of property and unauthorized use of a vehicle were reported at 1200 Lee Road 40, Salem.

**Reports will be updated as they become available.**

