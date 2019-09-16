Auburn Police Division
>First-degree possession of a forged instrument was reported Friday in the 2300 block of Bent Creek Road.
>Theft of property from unlocked vehicle was reported Friday in the 1800 block of Bellwood Place.
>Second-degree theft of property was reported Saturday in the 1600 block of Yarbrough Farms Boulevard.
>Second-degree criminal trespass was reported Sunday in the 100 block of South College Street.
>Third-degree criminal mischief and first-degree criminal trespass were reported Sunday in the 200 block of West Glenn Avenue.
>First-degree theft of property and possession of a controlled substance were reported Sunday.
>Jackson Steven Risse was arrested and charged with public intoxication.
>Troy Michael Fleming was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct and public intoxication.
>Matthew Louis Fratangelo was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct and public intoxication.
>Jackson Stewart Labella was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct and public intoxication.
>Brandon Wayne Howard was arrested and charged with public intoxication.
>Chris Yoo was arrested and charged with public intoxication.
>Hayden Adam Pickens was arrested and charged with public intoxication.
>Austin Keith Hill was arrested and charged with public intoxication.
>Davis Michael Beard was arrested and charged with public intoxication.
>Rachel Ann Runyan was arrested and charged with public intoxication.
>Timothy James Cadran, 32, of Opelika, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence (alcohol).
>Williams Alex Rushing, 28, of Headland, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence (alcohol).
>Graydon Coley Blythe was arrested and charged with public intoxication.
>Wilton David Cassibry was arrested and charged with second-degree criminal trespass.
Opelika Police Department
>Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle and theft occurred in the 2800 block of Third Avenue.
>Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle and theft occurred in the 300 block of Second Avenue.
>First-degree theft of property occurred in the 1800 block of Hurst Street.
>First-degree theft of property occurred at Longhorn Steakhouse, 2601 Gateway Drive.
>Lester Lewis Dumas, 59, of Opelika, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence.
>Anthony David White, 35, of Opelika, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence.
>De Dric Jamal Parker, 27, of Shorter, was arrested on a warrant charging him with second-degree theft of property.
Lanett Police Department
>Latasha Martin, 37, of Lanett, was arrested and charged with public intoxication and assault with bodily fluids.
>Third-degree burglary and first-degree theft of property were reported in the 5100 block of Cusseta Road.
>Breaking and entering a vehicle and second-degree theft of property were reported in the 1100 block of North Third Street.
Valley Police Department
>First-degree theft of property was reported in the 1300 block of County Road 500.
>Second-degree theft of property was reported in the 100 block of Maple Street.
>Third-degree burglary, second-degree theft of property and fourth-degree receiving stolen property were reported in the 100 block Denna Drive.
>Bennie Cooper, 54, of Valley, was arrested and charged with public intoxication.
Lee County Sheriff’s Office
>Second-degree theft of property was reported in the 1000 block of Lee Road 430, Smiths.
>Second-degree burglary and first-degree theft of property were reported at 3797 AL Highway 169, Opelika.
>Second-degree theft of property was reported in the 300 block of Lee Road 37, Opelika.
>First-degree theft of property, second-degree theft of property and unauthorized use of a vehicle were reported at 1200 Lee Road 40, Salem.
**Reports will be updated as they become available.**
