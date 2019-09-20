police lights

Opelika Police Department

>Second-degree theft of property was reported at La Quinta Inn, 3151 Capps Way. 

>Rodney Tyrone Jackson, 27, of Montgomery, was arrested on a warrant charging him with first-degree theft of property. 

Auburn Police Division

>Andre Tyrell Hansford was arrested and charged with public intoxication. 

>Calvin Eugene Butler was arrested and charged with public intoxication.

>David Quintana was arrested and charged with public intoxication.

>First-degree criminal trespass was reported in the 1100 block of Northlake Drive. 

>Theft form unlocked vehicle was reported in the 100 block of North College Street. 

Lanett Police Department

>Second-degree theft of property was reported in the 2600 block of Cusseta Road. 

Tallapoosa County Sheriff's Department

>Edward Davis, of Dadeville, was arrested on an outstanding grand jury indictment charging him with first-degree possession of marijuana. 

>Rebecca Richardson, of Wetumpka, was arrested on an outstanding grand jury indictment charging her with possession of a controlled substance and conspiracy to commit a controlled substance crime. 

Chambers County Sheriff’s Office

>Kordelros K. Morgan, 29, of Lanett, was arrested and charged with third-degree criminal trespass, reckless endangerment, reckless driving and attempting to elude law enforcement. 

>Angel Gomez Leon, 29, of Opelika, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence of alcohol, attempting to elude law enforcement and resisting arrests.

**Reports will be updated as they become available.** 

