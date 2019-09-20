Opelika Police Department
>Second-degree theft of property was reported at La Quinta Inn, 3151 Capps Way.
>Rodney Tyrone Jackson, 27, of Montgomery, was arrested on a warrant charging him with first-degree theft of property.
Auburn Police Division
>Andre Tyrell Hansford was arrested and charged with public intoxication.
>Calvin Eugene Butler was arrested and charged with public intoxication.
>David Quintana was arrested and charged with public intoxication.
>First-degree criminal trespass was reported in the 1100 block of Northlake Drive.
>Theft form unlocked vehicle was reported in the 100 block of North College Street.
Lanett Police Department
>Second-degree theft of property was reported in the 2600 block of Cusseta Road.
Tallapoosa County Sheriff's Department
>Edward Davis, of Dadeville, was arrested on an outstanding grand jury indictment charging him with first-degree possession of marijuana.
>Rebecca Richardson, of Wetumpka, was arrested on an outstanding grand jury indictment charging her with possession of a controlled substance and conspiracy to commit a controlled substance crime.
Chambers County Sheriff’s Office
>Kordelros K. Morgan, 29, of Lanett, was arrested and charged with third-degree criminal trespass, reckless endangerment, reckless driving and attempting to elude law enforcement.
>Angel Gomez Leon, 29, of Opelika, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence of alcohol, attempting to elude law enforcement and resisting arrests.
**Reports will be updated as they become available.**
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.