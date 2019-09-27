Auburn Police Division
>Possession of stolen vehicle and bringing stolen property into state were reported in the 100 block of Spirit Drive.
>Robert James Malcom, 59, of Birmingham, was arrested and charged with first-degree theft of property, third-degree criminal trespass and failure to appear (second-degree bail jumping).
>Sidney Leigh Edgar was arrested and charged with public intoxication.
>Connor Quin Bailey was arrested and charged with public intoxication.
Opelika Police Department
>Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle and theft occurred at Cracker Barrel, 1051 Fox Run Avenue.
>A burglary occurred in the 2500 block of Frederick Road.
Valley Police Department
>First-degree theft of property was reported in the 7400 block of 20th Avenue.
>First-degree robbery and fourth-degree theft of property were reported in the 300 block of Pond Street.
>First-degree robbery and fourth-degree theft of property were reported in the 5900 block of 22nd Avenue.
>First-degree theft of property was reported in the 1100 block of County Road 522.
>Blair Tyler Itson, 30, of Charlotte, North Carolina, was arrested and charged with first-degree receiving stolen property and second-degree possession of marijuana.
Chambers County Sheriff’s Office
>Wanda Dison, 28, of Prattville, was arrested and charged with first-degree theft of property.
**Reports will be updated as they become available.**
