Auburn Police Division

>Possession of stolen vehicle and bringing stolen property into state were reported in the 100 block of Spirit Drive.

>Robert James Malcom, 59, of Birmingham, was arrested and charged with first-degree theft of property, third-degree criminal trespass and failure to appear (second-degree bail jumping).

>Sidney Leigh Edgar was arrested and charged with public intoxication.

>Connor Quin Bailey was arrested and charged with public intoxication.

Opelika Police Department

>Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle and theft occurred at Cracker Barrel, 1051 Fox Run Avenue.

>A burglary occurred in the 2500 block of Frederick Road.

Valley Police Department

>First-degree theft of property was reported in the 7400 block of 20th Avenue.

>First-degree robbery and fourth-degree theft of property were reported in the 300 block of Pond Street.

>First-degree robbery and fourth-degree theft of property were reported in the 5900 block of 22nd Avenue.

>First-degree theft of property was reported in the 1100 block of County Road 522.

>Blair Tyler Itson, 30, of Charlotte, North Carolina, was arrested and charged with first-degree receiving stolen property and second-degree possession of marijuana.

Chambers County Sheriff’s Office

>Wanda Dison, 28, of Prattville, was arrested and charged with first-degree theft of property.

**Reports will be updated as they become available.**

