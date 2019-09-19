Auburn Police Division
>Destiny Leigh Kelley, 21, of Cedartown, Georgia, was arrested and charged with first-degree theft of property.
>Second-degree theft of property was reported in the 300 block of Lee Road 191.
Opelika Police Department
>Criminal possession of forged instrument and theft occurred at Auburn bank, 1851 Frederick Road.
Valley Police Department
>First-degree theft of property was reported in the 600 block of Fob James Drive.
>Barry Allan Mccard, 21, of Valley, was arrested and charged with third-degree domestic violence, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.
Chambers County Sheriff’s Office
>Stephanie M. Camp, 41, of Lanett, was arrested and charged with first-degree theft of property and tampering with evidence.
**Reports will be updated as they become available.**
