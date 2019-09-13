police lights

Auburn Police Division

>A 54-yer-old, of Auburn, was arrested and charged with second-degree possession of marijuana and possession of a controlled substance.

Opelika Police Department

>First-degree possession of a forged instrument was reported in the 800 block of Railroad Avenue.

>Unlawful breaking and entering of a vehicle and third-degree theft of property were reported in the 1500 block of Bruce Avenue.

>First-degree theft of property was reported in the 1800 block of Columbus Parkway.

Valley Police Department

>Second-degree theft of property was reported in the 5700 block of 19th Avenue.

>Second-degree theft of property was reported in the 6400 block of Cleveland Road.

Lee County Sheriff’s Office

>Second-degree theft of property was reported at 1378 Lee Road 430, Smiths.

>Third-degree burglary and first-degree theft of property were reported in the 100 block of Lee Road 582, Smiths.

Chambers County Sheriff’s Office

>Nicole Marie Lyons, 25, of Roanoke, was arrested and charged with third-degree criminal trespass and second-degree criminal mischief.

>William Lamar Yarbrough, 41, of Lanett, was arrested and charged with first-degree possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and reckless driving.

Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Department

>Quintae Howard, of Kellyton, was arrested and charged on a grand jury indictment for first-degree robbery.

>Cleophus Johnson, of Dadeville, was arrested and charged on two grand jury indictments for first-degree robbery.

**Reports will be updated as they become available.**

Tags


$3.95 a month: Get unlimited access to OANow.com so when news breaks, you know the facts.

Our award-winning team of journalists is at its best in covering news in East Alabama. For a limited time, get a digital subscription for just $3.95 a month.
Sign up now at oanow.com/subscribe

Recommended for you

Load comments