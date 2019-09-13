Auburn Police Division
>A 54-yer-old, of Auburn, was arrested and charged with second-degree possession of marijuana and possession of a controlled substance.
Opelika Police Department
>First-degree possession of a forged instrument was reported in the 800 block of Railroad Avenue.
>Unlawful breaking and entering of a vehicle and third-degree theft of property were reported in the 1500 block of Bruce Avenue.
>First-degree theft of property was reported in the 1800 block of Columbus Parkway.
Valley Police Department
>Second-degree theft of property was reported in the 5700 block of 19th Avenue.
>Second-degree theft of property was reported in the 6400 block of Cleveland Road.
Lee County Sheriff’s Office
>Second-degree theft of property was reported at 1378 Lee Road 430, Smiths.
>Third-degree burglary and first-degree theft of property were reported in the 100 block of Lee Road 582, Smiths.
Chambers County Sheriff’s Office
>Nicole Marie Lyons, 25, of Roanoke, was arrested and charged with third-degree criminal trespass and second-degree criminal mischief.
>William Lamar Yarbrough, 41, of Lanett, was arrested and charged with first-degree possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and reckless driving.
Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Department
>Quintae Howard, of Kellyton, was arrested and charged on a grand jury indictment for first-degree robbery.
>Cleophus Johnson, of Dadeville, was arrested and charged on two grand jury indictments for first-degree robbery.
**Reports will be updated as they become available.**
