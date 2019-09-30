police lights

Auburn Police Division

>Theft of article from unlocked auto was reported Friday in the 2700 block of Lee Road 12.

>Second-degree burglary was reported Saturday in the 700 block of West Glenn Avenue.

>First-degree theft of property was reported Sunday in the 600 block of Shug Jordan Parkway.

>Simple assault of police officer was reported Sunday in the 200 block of North College Street.

>Bobby Lee Wright was arrested and charged with reckless endangerment and discharging firearm in city limits.

>Jacob James Pennington, 23, of Auburn, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence of alcohol.

>Alan Lee Wines was arrested and charged with public intoxication.

>Shawn Milton Cromartie was arrested and charged with public intoxication.

>David Richard Conway was arrested and charged with public intoxication.

>William Louie Bowling was arrested and charged with public intoxication.

>Austin Henry Bowman, 20, of Auburn, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence of alcohol.

>John Michael Gurtowski was arrested and charged with public intoxication.

>David Nicholas Solomon was arrested and charged with public intoxication.

>Jason Bryce Roehl, 37, of Talladega, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence of alcohol, resisting arrest and third-degree assault.

Opelika Police Department

>A robbery of an individual occurred in the 1100 block of Frederick Avenue at about 4:40 p.m. on Friday. No injuries were reported.

>Second-degree theft of property occurred in the 500 block of Antioch Circle.

>Second-degree theft of property occurred in the 1900 block of Hurst Street.

>Christopher Edward Dowdell, 34, of Opelika, was arrested on three warrants charging him with fraudulent use of credit/debit car and one warrant charging him with second-degree theft of property.

>Johnathan Raynard Williams, 30, of Opelika, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence.

>Michael Blake McGinnis, 30, of Valley, was arrested on six warrants charging him with fraudulent use of credit/debit card and one warrant charging him with first-degree theft of property.

Lanett Police Department

>Ulysses Huguley, 61, of Lanett, was arrested and charged with public intoxication.

>Second-degree criminal mischief was reported in the 100 block of North Second Avenue.

>Second-degree criminal mischief was reported in the 400 block of South Second Avenue.

>First-degree possession of a forged instrument was reported in the 2800 block of Phillips Road.

>Second-degree theft of property was reported in the 4200 block of Phillips Road Southwest.

Valley Police Department

>Beverly Rene Coreano, 28, of Cusseta, was arrested and charged with second-degree assault, public intoxication, disorderly conduct and second-degree bail jumping (failure to pay – failure to pay solid waste fees).

>Mario Correlli Thomas, 40, of Lanett, was arrested and charged with public intoxication.

Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Department

>Joshua Price, of Hoover, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence.

Chambers County Sheriff’s Office

>Charles Nakeia Wilkes, 40, of Opelika, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence of alcohol.

**Reports will be updated as they become available.**

