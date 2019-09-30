Auburn Police Division
>Theft of article from unlocked auto was reported Friday in the 2700 block of Lee Road 12.
>Second-degree burglary was reported Saturday in the 700 block of West Glenn Avenue.
>First-degree theft of property was reported Sunday in the 600 block of Shug Jordan Parkway.
>Simple assault of police officer was reported Sunday in the 200 block of North College Street.
>Bobby Lee Wright was arrested and charged with reckless endangerment and discharging firearm in city limits.
>Jacob James Pennington, 23, of Auburn, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence of alcohol.
>Alan Lee Wines was arrested and charged with public intoxication.
>Shawn Milton Cromartie was arrested and charged with public intoxication.
>David Richard Conway was arrested and charged with public intoxication.
>William Louie Bowling was arrested and charged with public intoxication.
>Austin Henry Bowman, 20, of Auburn, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence of alcohol.
>John Michael Gurtowski was arrested and charged with public intoxication.
>David Nicholas Solomon was arrested and charged with public intoxication.
>Jason Bryce Roehl, 37, of Talladega, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence of alcohol, resisting arrest and third-degree assault.
Opelika Police Department
>A robbery of an individual occurred in the 1100 block of Frederick Avenue at about 4:40 p.m. on Friday. No injuries were reported.
>Second-degree theft of property occurred in the 500 block of Antioch Circle.
>Second-degree theft of property occurred in the 1900 block of Hurst Street.
>Christopher Edward Dowdell, 34, of Opelika, was arrested on three warrants charging him with fraudulent use of credit/debit car and one warrant charging him with second-degree theft of property.
>Johnathan Raynard Williams, 30, of Opelika, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence.
>Michael Blake McGinnis, 30, of Valley, was arrested on six warrants charging him with fraudulent use of credit/debit card and one warrant charging him with first-degree theft of property.
Lanett Police Department
>Ulysses Huguley, 61, of Lanett, was arrested and charged with public intoxication.
>Second-degree criminal mischief was reported in the 100 block of North Second Avenue.
>Second-degree criminal mischief was reported in the 400 block of South Second Avenue.
>First-degree possession of a forged instrument was reported in the 2800 block of Phillips Road.
>Second-degree theft of property was reported in the 4200 block of Phillips Road Southwest.
Valley Police Department
>Beverly Rene Coreano, 28, of Cusseta, was arrested and charged with second-degree assault, public intoxication, disorderly conduct and second-degree bail jumping (failure to pay – failure to pay solid waste fees).
>Mario Correlli Thomas, 40, of Lanett, was arrested and charged with public intoxication.
Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Department
>Joshua Price, of Hoover, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence.
Chambers County Sheriff’s Office
>Charles Nakeia Wilkes, 40, of Opelika, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence of alcohol.
**Reports will be updated as they become available.**
