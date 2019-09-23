Auburn Police Division
>William Walker Styron was arrested Friday and charged with public intoxication.
>Jackson Bridges Taylor was arrested Friday and charged with public intoxication.
>Sydney Caroline Hall was arrested Friday and charged with public intoxication.
>Michael Patrick Tindle was arrested Friday and charged with public intoxication.
>Lucas Edmund Smith was arrested Saturday and charged with public intoxication.
>Vishal Chaturbhai Gohil, 26, of Auburn, was arrested Saturday and charged with driving under the influence (alcohol).
>A 17-year-old was arrested Saturday and charged with two count of unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle, giving false identification to law enforcement officer, second-degree possession of marijuana, second-degree theft of property and fourth-degree theft of property.
>Charles Donald Budreau was arrested Saturday and charged with minor in possession of alcohol and public intoxication.
>Ethan Bradley Green was arrested Saturday and charged with public intoxication.
>Heath Thomas Mann was arrested Sunday and charged with public intoxication.
>William Walker Styron was arrested Sunday and charged with public intoxication and disorderly conduct.
>Sophia Maria Knight was arrested Sunday and charged with public intoxication.
>Jordan Clark Annas Koppelmann was arrested Sunday and charged with public intoxication.
>William Henry Harris was arrested Sunday and charged with public intoxication.
>An Auburn 62-year-old was arrested Sunday and charged with driving under the influence (controlled substance) and possession of drug paraphernalia.
>Second-degree theft of property was reported Sunday in the 600 block of Lee Road 10.
>Second-degree theft of property (unlocked vehicle) was reported Sunday in the 600 block of West Glenn Avenue.
Opelika Police Department
>A strong-arm robbery of an individual occurred in the 500 block of North Antioch Circle. No injuries were reported.
>Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle and theft occurred in the 2300 block of Lafayette Parkway.
>Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle and theft occurred at Municipal Park, 1150 Park Road.
Valley Police Department
>Second-degree assault was reported in the 500 block of US Highway 29.
Lee County Sheriff’s Office
>Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle and third-degree theft of property were reported at 4598 Lee Road 158, Salem.
Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Department
>Theft of property was reported in Tallassee.
Chambers County Sheriff’s Office
>Cynthia Dominique Walker, 35, of Valley, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence of alcohol.
>Dylan Lee Beck, 27, of Five Points, was arrested and charged with public intoxication.
**Reports will be updated as they become available.**
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.