police lights

Auburn Police Division

>William Walker Styron was arrested Friday and charged with public intoxication. 

>Jackson Bridges Taylor was arrested Friday and charged with public intoxication. 

>Sydney Caroline Hall was arrested Friday and charged with public intoxication. 

>Michael Patrick Tindle was arrested Friday and charged with public intoxication. 

>Lucas Edmund Smith was arrested Saturday and charged with public intoxication.

>Vishal Chaturbhai Gohil, 26, of Auburn, was arrested Saturday and charged with driving under the influence (alcohol). 

>A 17-year-old was arrested Saturday and charged with two count of unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle, giving false identification to law enforcement officer, second-degree possession of marijuana, second-degree theft of property and fourth-degree theft of property.

>Charles Donald Budreau was arrested Saturday and charged with minor in possession of alcohol and public intoxication.

>Ethan Bradley Green was arrested Saturday and charged with public intoxication. 

>Heath Thomas Mann was arrested Sunday and charged with public intoxication. 

>William Walker Styron was arrested Sunday and charged with public intoxication and disorderly conduct. 

>Sophia Maria Knight was arrested Sunday and charged with public intoxication. 

>Jordan Clark Annas Koppelmann was arrested Sunday and charged with public intoxication. 

>William Henry Harris was arrested Sunday and charged with public intoxication. 

>An Auburn 62-year-old was arrested Sunday and charged with driving under the influence (controlled substance) and possession of drug paraphernalia. 

>Second-degree theft of property was reported Sunday in the 600 block of Lee Road 10.

>Second-degree theft of property (unlocked vehicle) was reported Sunday in the 600 block of West Glenn Avenue. 

Opelika Police Department

>A strong-arm robbery of an individual occurred in the 500 block of North Antioch Circle. No injuries were reported. 

>Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle and theft occurred in the 2300 block of Lafayette Parkway. 

>Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle and theft occurred at Municipal Park, 1150 Park Road.

Valley Police Department

>Second-degree assault was reported in the 500 block of US Highway 29. 

Lee County Sheriff’s Office

>Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle and third-degree theft of property were reported at 4598 Lee Road 158, Salem.

Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Department

>Theft of property was reported in Tallassee.

Chambers County Sheriff’s Office

>Cynthia Dominique Walker, 35, of Valley, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence of alcohol.

>Dylan Lee Beck, 27, of Five Points, was arrested and charged with public intoxication.

**Reports will be updated as they become available.** 

Get Our Daily News and Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments