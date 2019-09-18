police lights

Auburn Police Division

>A 24-year-old, of Opelika, was arrested and charged with failing to appear (traffic), giving false identification to law enforcement officer, firearms license required and possession of a controlled substance. 

Opelika Police Department

>Identity theft and first-degree theft of property occurred at Beshear’s Tractor & Equipment, 1809 Columbus Parkway.

Valley Police Department

>Breaking and entering of a vehicle was reported in the 1900 block of  41st Street.

Lanett Police Department

>Latasha Martin, 37, of Lanett, was arrested and charged with public intoxication and assault with bodily fluids.

>Third-degree burglary and first-degree theft of property were reported in the 5100 block of Cusseta Road.

>Breaking and entering a vehicle and second-degree theft of property were reported in the 1100 block of North Third Street.

Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Department

>Christopher Clark, of Roanoke, was arrested on four grand jury indictments charging him with third-degree burglary, first-degree theft of property, second-degree theft of property and third-degree criminal trespass.

**Reports will be updated as they become available.** 

