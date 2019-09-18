Auburn Police Division
>A 24-year-old, of Opelika, was arrested and charged with failing to appear (traffic), giving false identification to law enforcement officer, firearms license required and possession of a controlled substance.
Opelika Police Department
>Identity theft and first-degree theft of property occurred at Beshear’s Tractor & Equipment, 1809 Columbus Parkway.
Valley Police Department
>Breaking and entering of a vehicle was reported in the 1900 block of 41st Street.
Lanett Police Department
>Latasha Martin, 37, of Lanett, was arrested and charged with public intoxication and assault with bodily fluids.
>Third-degree burglary and first-degree theft of property were reported in the 5100 block of Cusseta Road.
>Breaking and entering a vehicle and second-degree theft of property were reported in the 1100 block of North Third Street.
Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Department
>Christopher Clark, of Roanoke, was arrested on four grand jury indictments charging him with third-degree burglary, first-degree theft of property, second-degree theft of property and third-degree criminal trespass.
**Reports will be updated as they become available.**
