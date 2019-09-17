Auburn Police Division
>Kevin Andrew Roberts was arrested and charged with public intoxication and third-degree criminal trespass.
>First-degree theft of property was reported in the 200 block of Quad Drive.
>Second-degree burglary and fourth-degree theft of property was reported in the 200 block of West Longleaf Drive.
Opelika Police Department
>First-degree theft of property occurred at Battery Source, 2151 Interstate Drive.
Lee County Sheriff’s Office
>First-degree theft of property and unauthorized use of a vehicle were reported at 1551 Lee Road 375, Valley.
>Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle and fourth-degree theft of property were reported in the 700 block of Lee Road 553, Phenix City.
**Reports will be updated as they become available.**
