Auburn Police Division

>Kevin Andrew Roberts was arrested and charged with public intoxication and third-degree criminal trespass.

>First-degree theft of property was reported in the 200 block of Quad Drive.

>Second-degree burglary and fourth-degree theft of property was reported in the 200 block of West Longleaf Drive.

Opelika Police Department

>First-degree theft of property occurred at Battery Source, 2151 Interstate Drive.

Lee County Sheriff’s Office

>First-degree theft of property and unauthorized use of a vehicle were reported at 1551 Lee Road 375, Valley.

>Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle and fourth-degree theft of property were reported in the 700 block of Lee Road 553, Phenix City.

