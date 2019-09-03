Lanett Police Department
>Anthony Bailey, 52, of Lanett, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence.
>Billy Jackson, 55, of Lanett, was arrested and charged with public intoxication.
>Second-degree possession of a forged instrument was reported in the 1300 block of South Gilmer Avenue.
Valley Police Department
>Identity theft and second-degree theft of property were reported in the 80 block of Trammell Avenue.
>A structure fire was reported in the 100 block of GI Street.
>Breaking and entering of a vehicle and second-degree theft of property were reported in the 1000 block of Sydney Street.
>Second-degree theft of property was reported in the 2200 block of U.S. Highway 29.
>First-degree theft of property was reported in the 2200 block of 50th Street.
>Bennie Cooper, 54, of Valley, was arrested and charged with public intoxication.
>Billy Joe Stewart, 69, of Valley, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence and obstructing government operations.
>Robert Lee Alexander Leatherwood, 23, of Auburn, was arrested and charged with first-degree receiving stolen property.
Opelika Police Department
>Elder abuse and neglect was reported in the 3400 block of West Point Parkway.
>Unlawful breaking and entering of a vehicle and second-degree theft of property were reported in the 1600 block of Chewacla Road.
>Third-degree burglary and first-degree theft of property were reported in the 2100 block of First Avenue.
>Impersonating a peace officer was reported in the 2000 block of Pepperell Parkway.
>Robbery was reported in the 1200 block of Columbus Parkway.
Lee County Sheriff’s Office
>Third-degree burglary and first-degree theft of property were reported at 624 Lee Road 668, Auburn.
>Third-degree burglary and second-degree theft of property were reported at Dollar General, Highway 51 at Highway 80, Opelika.
**Reports will be updated as they become available.**
