police lights

Lanett Police Department

>Anthony Bailey, 52, of Lanett, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence.

>Billy Jackson, 55, of Lanett, was arrested and charged with public intoxication.

>Second-degree possession of a forged instrument was reported in the 1300 block of South Gilmer Avenue.

Valley Police Department

>Identity theft and second-degree theft of property were reported in the 80 block of Trammell Avenue.

>A structure fire was reported in the 100 block of GI Street.

>Breaking and entering of a vehicle and second-degree theft of property were reported in the 1000 block of Sydney Street.

>Second-degree theft of property was reported in the 2200 block of U.S. Highway 29.

>First-degree theft of property was reported in the 2200 block of 50th Street.

>Bennie Cooper, 54, of Valley, was arrested and charged with public intoxication.

>Billy Joe Stewart, 69, of Valley, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence and obstructing government operations.

>Robert Lee Alexander Leatherwood, 23, of Auburn, was arrested and charged with first-degree receiving stolen property.

Opelika Police Department

>Elder abuse and neglect was reported in the 3400 block of West Point Parkway.

>Unlawful breaking and entering of a vehicle and second-degree theft of property were reported in the 1600 block of Chewacla Road.

>Third-degree burglary and first-degree theft of property were reported in the 2100 block of First Avenue.

>Impersonating a peace officer was reported in the 2000 block of Pepperell Parkway.

>Robbery was reported in the 1200 block of Columbus Parkway.

Lee County Sheriff’s Office

>Third-degree burglary and first-degree theft of property were reported at 624 Lee Road 668, Auburn.

>Third-degree burglary and second-degree theft of property were reported at Dollar General, Highway 51 at Highway 80, Opelika.

**Reports will be updated as they become available.**

Tags


Be the first to know when news happens.
Get the latest breaking headlines sent straight to your inbox.

Recommended for you

Load comments