Auburn Police Division

>Second-degree criminal mischief was reported in the 1600 block of East Samford Avenue.

>Theft from unlocked vehicle was reported in the 1300 block of Gatewood Drive.

>First-degree theft of property was reported in the 200 block of East Samford Avenue.  

Lee County Sheriff’s Office

>Second-degree theft of property and unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle were reported at 9883 Lee Road 379, Valley.

>First-degree theft of property was reported in the 300 block of Lee Road 432, Smiths Station.

