Auburn Police Division
>Second-degree criminal mischief was reported in the 1600 block of East Samford Avenue.
>Theft from unlocked vehicle was reported in the 1300 block of Gatewood Drive.
>First-degree theft of property was reported in the 200 block of East Samford Avenue.
Lee County Sheriff’s Office
>Second-degree theft of property and unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle were reported at 9883 Lee Road 379, Valley.
>First-degree theft of property was reported in the 300 block of Lee Road 432, Smiths Station.
**Reports will be updated as they become available.**
