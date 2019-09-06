Auburn Police Division
>Second-degree theft of property was reported in the 500 block of North Dean Road.
>Auto breaking and entering was reported in the 1600 block of Opelika Road.
>Ian Charles Bivona was arrested and charged with public intoxication.
Opelika Police Department
>First-degree theft of property was reported in the 2100 block of Waverly Parkway.
>Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle and second-degree theft of property were reported in the 1500 block of Terrace Court.
>First-degree theft of property was reported in the 1100 block of Frederick Road.
>Third-degree burglary and second-degree theft of property were reported in the 200 block of Chester Avenue.
Chambers County Sheriff’s Office
>Efren Ortiz Garcia, 28, of Opelika, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence of alcohol.
Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Department
>Theft of a residence was reported on Gravel Pit Drive.
>Theft was reported on U.S. Highway 280.
**Reports will be updated as they become available.**
