Auburn Police Division

>Second-degree theft of property was reported in the 500 block of North Dean Road.

>Auto breaking and entering was reported in the 1600 block of Opelika Road.

>Ian Charles Bivona was arrested and charged with public intoxication.

Opelika Police Department

>First-degree theft of property was reported in the 2100 block of Waverly Parkway.

>Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle and second-degree theft of property were reported in the 1500 block of Terrace Court.

>First-degree theft of property was reported in the 1100 block of Frederick Road.

>Third-degree burglary and second-degree theft of property were reported in the 200 block of Chester Avenue.

Chambers County Sheriff’s Office

>Efren Ortiz Garcia, 28, of Opelika, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence of alcohol.

Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Department

>Theft of a residence was reported on Gravel Pit Drive.  

>Theft was reported on U.S. Highway 280.  

**Reports will be updated as they become available.**

