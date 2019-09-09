Auburn Police Division
>Theft of property was reported in the 300 block of E. Longleaf Drive.
>Criminal mischief – damage to private property, harassment and menacing behavior with a gun were reported in the 100 block of N. College Street.
>Miscellaneous theft was reported in the 300 block of N. Dean Road.
>Second-degree assault was reported in the 100 block of W. Magnolia Avenue.
>Receiving a stolen vehicle was reported in the 1700 block of S. College Street.
>Second-degree theft of property was reported in the 1000 block of Zellars Avenue.
>David Frederick Marshall Jr. was arrested and charged with criminal littering and public intoxication.
>Jury Thomas Iv was arrested and charged with criminal littering and public intoxication.
>William Chase Vaughn was arrested and charged with public intoxication.
>Landon Hogan Burrage was arrested and charged with public intoxication.
>Jay Quan Adams, 18, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence and possession of a controlled substance.
>Daryl Thomas Mulcahy was arrested and charged with public intoxication.
>Alex Singleton Katchur was arrested and charged with public intoxication.
>Callie Elizabeth Stuart, 21, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence.
>A 23-year-old, of Valley, was arrested and charged with second-degree possession of marijuana and attempting to flee/elude an officer.
>Jason Brent Maness, 25, was arrested and charged with public intoxication and two counts of second-degree assault.
>William Henry Harris was arrested and charged with public intoxication.
>Kani Jamar-Anthony Saunders, 18, was arrested and charged with first-degree receiving stolen property.
>A 24-year-old, of Lanett, was arrested and charged with illegal possession of prescription drugs.
Lee County Sheriff’s Office
>Third-degree burglary and first-degree theft of property were reported at 269 Lee Road 500, Smiths Station.
>Unlawful breaking and entering of a vehicle and second-degree theft of property were reported in the 5800 block of Lee Road 137, Auburn.
>Third-degree domestic violence, domestic violence by strangulation or suffocation and first-degree theft of property were reported in the 2200 block of Lee Road 427, Phenix City.
>Improper lane usage, driving under the influence and possession of a controlled substance were reported at 0 85 N S of 62, Opelika.
>Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle and second-degree theft of property were reported in the 200 block of Lee Road 308, Phenix City.
>Second-degree theft of property was reported at 127 Lee Road 2014, Salem.
>Second-degree assault was reported at 370 Lee Road 398, Auburn.
>First-degree theft of property was reported at 1016 Lee Road 147, Opelika.
>First-degree criminal mischief was reported at 126 Lee Road 578, Smiths Station.
>Second-degree theft of property was reported at the 100 block of Lee Road 856, Opelika.
>First-degree theft of property was reported at the 500 block of Lee Road 227, Smiths Station.
Opelika Police Department
>Second-degree robbery and criminal mischief were reported in the 1000 block of Frederick Road.
Lanett Police Department
>Second-degree criminal trespassing was reported in the 700 block of N. 8th Avenue.
>Second-degree assault was reported in the 1800 block of 18th Street SW.
**Reports will be updated as they become available.**
