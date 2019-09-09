police lights

Auburn Police Division

>Theft of property was reported in the 300 block of E. Longleaf Drive.

>Criminal mischief – damage to private property, harassment and menacing behavior with a gun were reported in the 100 block of N. College Street.

>Miscellaneous theft was reported in the 300 block of N. Dean Road.

>Second-degree assault was reported in the 100 block of W. Magnolia Avenue.

>Receiving a stolen vehicle was reported in the 1700 block of S. College Street.

>Second-degree theft of property was reported in the 1000 block of Zellars Avenue.

>David Frederick Marshall Jr. was arrested and charged with criminal littering and public intoxication.

>Jury Thomas Iv was arrested and charged with criminal littering and public intoxication.

>William Chase Vaughn was arrested and charged with public intoxication.

>Landon Hogan Burrage was arrested and charged with public intoxication.

>Jay Quan Adams, 18, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence and possession of a controlled substance.

>Daryl Thomas Mulcahy was arrested and charged with public intoxication.

>Alex Singleton Katchur was arrested and charged with public intoxication.

>Callie Elizabeth Stuart, 21, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence.

>A 23-year-old, of Valley, was arrested and charged with second-degree possession of marijuana and attempting to flee/elude an officer.

>Jason Brent Maness, 25, was arrested and charged with public intoxication and two counts of second-degree assault.

>William Henry Harris was arrested and charged with public intoxication.

>Kani Jamar-Anthony Saunders, 18, was arrested and charged with first-degree receiving stolen property.

>A 24-year-old, of Lanett, was arrested and charged with illegal possession of prescription drugs.

Lee County Sheriff’s Office

>Third-degree burglary and first-degree theft of property were reported at 269 Lee Road 500, Smiths Station. 

>Unlawful breaking and entering of a vehicle and second-degree theft of property were reported in the 5800 block of Lee Road 137, Auburn.

>Third-degree domestic violence, domestic violence by strangulation or suffocation and first-degree theft of property were reported in the 2200 block of Lee Road 427, Phenix City. 

>Improper lane usage, driving under the influence and possession of a controlled substance were reported at 0 85 N S of 62, Opelika.

>Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle and second-degree theft of property were reported in the 200 block of Lee Road 308, Phenix City.

>Second-degree theft of property was reported at 127 Lee Road 2014, Salem.

>Second-degree assault was reported at 370 Lee Road 398, Auburn.

>First-degree theft of property was reported at 1016 Lee Road 147, Opelika.

>First-degree criminal mischief was reported at 126 Lee Road 578, Smiths Station. 

>Second-degree theft of property was reported at the 100 block of Lee Road 856, Opelika. 

>First-degree theft of property was reported at the 500 block of Lee Road 227, Smiths Station. 

Opelika Police Department

>Second-degree robbery and criminal mischief were reported in the 1000 block of Frederick Road.

Lanett Police Department

>Second-degree criminal trespassing was reported in the 700 block of N. 8th Avenue.

>Second-degree assault was reported in the 1800 block of 18th Street SW.

**Reports will be updated as they become available.**

