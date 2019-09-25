police lights

Opelika Police Department

>Second-degree theft of property occurred at Surge Trampoline Park, 2506 Pepperell Parkway.

>Second-degree theft of property occurred in the 1500 block of Albert Court.

>Second-degree theft of property occurred in the 1500 block Frederick Road.

Lee County Sheriff’s Office

>Two counts of possession of a controlled substance and abandoned vehicle were reported at the intersection of Alabama Highway 169 and Lee Road 821, Opelika.  

Valley Police Department

>Third-degree burglary and second-degree theft of property were reported in the 100 block of Walnut Street.

**Reports will be updated as they become available.**

