Opelika Police Department
>Second-degree theft of property occurred at Surge Trampoline Park, 2506 Pepperell Parkway.
>Second-degree theft of property occurred in the 1500 block of Albert Court.
>Second-degree theft of property occurred in the 1500 block Frederick Road.
Lee County Sheriff’s Office
>Two counts of possession of a controlled substance and abandoned vehicle were reported at the intersection of Alabama Highway 169 and Lee Road 821, Opelika.
Valley Police Department
>Third-degree burglary and second-degree theft of property were reported in the 100 block of Walnut Street.
**Reports will be updated as they become available.**
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.