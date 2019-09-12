Opelika Police Department
>Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle and fourth-degree theft of property were reported in the 200 block of South Fourth Street.
>Identity theft and first-degree theft of property were reported in the 2300 block of Heritage Drive.
>Third-degree burglary and first-degree theft of property were reported in the 1100 block of Elliott Avenue.
Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Department
>Matthew Blackmon, of Daviston, was arrested on four grand jury indictments charging him with third-degree burglary, first-degree theft of property, second-degree theft of property and third-degree criminal trespass.
**Reports will be updated as they become available.**
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.