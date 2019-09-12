police lights

Opelika Police Department

>Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle and fourth-degree theft of property were reported in the 200 block of South Fourth Street. 

>Identity theft and first-degree theft of property were reported in the 2300 block of Heritage Drive. 

>Third-degree burglary and first-degree theft of property were reported in the 1100 block of Elliott Avenue. 

Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Department

>Matthew Blackmon, of Daviston, was arrested on four grand jury indictments charging him with third-degree burglary, first-degree theft of property, second-degree theft of property and third-degree criminal trespass.

