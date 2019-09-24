Auburn Police Division
>First-degree theft of property was reported in the 300 block of North Dean Road.
>Second-degree theft of property was reported in the 300 block of West Magnolia Avenue.
>Possession of child pornography was reported in the 400 block of West Longleaf Drive.
>Second-degree theft of property was reported in the 2100 block of Brenton Lane.
>Emily Trey Rayborn, 20, of Montgomery, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence (controlled substance).
Opelika Police Department
>Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle occurred in the 2300 block of Rockybrook Road.
>Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle occurred in the 2400 block of Sherwood Drive.
>Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle and theft occurred in the 600 block of Morris Avenue.
>A burglary and theft occurred at One Voice Shelter Coalition, 801 Morris Avenue.
>A discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling occurred in the 500 block of Fruitwood Circle. No injuries were reported.
>A discharging a firearm into an unoccupied dwelling occurred in the 600 block of Gwynn’s Way.
>Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle occurred in the 2400 block of Rockybrook Road.
>Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle and theft occurred in the 100 block of Morris Avenue.
Lanett Police Department
>William Loyd Posey, 72, of Valley, was arrested and charged with first-degree possession of forged instrument.
>First-degree possession of forged instrument was reported in the 200 block of Cherry Drive.
Valley Police Department
>Second-degree criminal mischief was reported in the 1600 block of Athens Avenue.
>First-degree theft of property was reported in the 2900 block of 19th Place.
**Reports will be updated as they become available.**
