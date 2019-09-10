Auburn Police Division
>First-degree theft of property was reported in the 1300 block of Opelika Road.
Opelika Police Department
>First-degree theft of property occurred in the 100 block of North 17th Place.
Chambers County Sheriff’s Office
>James Carlous Matthews, 47, of West Point, Georgia, was arrested on a grand jury indictment charging him with unlawful distribution of a controlled substance and first-degree possession of marijuana.
Lanett Police Department
>First-degree theft of property and unlawful breaking and entering vehicle were reported in the 1400 block of South Gilmer Avenue.
Valley Police Department
>First-degree theft of property was reported in the 2300 block of U.S. Highway 29.
>First-degree criminal mischief was reported in the 300 block of Fob James Drive.
>Breaking and entering a vehicle and second-degree theft of property was reported in the 1100 block of Sydney Street.
>Demetrius Mesean Morgan, 24, of Opelika, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence.
**Reports will be updated as they become available.**
