Auburn Police Division

>Vernon Charles Shields, 38, of Martin, Georgia, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence (alcohol).

>Hunter Piers Rundquist, 21, of Opelika, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence (alcohol).

Opelika Police Department

>Burglary and theft occurred in the 1100 block of Tatum Avenue.

Lanett Police Department

>Richard Eugene Clark, 50, of Valley, was arrested and charged with first-degree criminal tampering.

>First-degree theft of property was reported in the 1200 block of East Third Avenue.

>First-degree criminal tampering was reported in the 1400 block of South Gilmer Avenue.

>First-degree criminal trespass and harassment was reported in the 5200 block of 32nd Street Southwest.

Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Department

>Travis McWilliams, of Montgomery, was arrested on two grand jury indictments charging him with first-degree theft of property and third-degree theft of property.

**Reports will be updated as they become available.**

