Auburn Police Division
>Vernon Charles Shields, 38, of Martin, Georgia, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence (alcohol).
>Hunter Piers Rundquist, 21, of Opelika, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence (alcohol).
Opelika Police Department
>Burglary and theft occurred in the 1100 block of Tatum Avenue.
Lanett Police Department
>Richard Eugene Clark, 50, of Valley, was arrested and charged with first-degree criminal tampering.
>First-degree theft of property was reported in the 1200 block of East Third Avenue.
>First-degree criminal tampering was reported in the 1400 block of South Gilmer Avenue.
>First-degree criminal trespass and harassment was reported in the 5200 block of 32nd Street Southwest.
Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Department
>Travis McWilliams, of Montgomery, was arrested on two grand jury indictments charging him with first-degree theft of property and third-degree theft of property.
**Reports will be updated as they become available.**
