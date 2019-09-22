Alabama State Police.jpg

Alabama Law Enforcement Agency

 Emily Enfinger/eenfinger@oanow.com

A female driver is recovering after being stuck in her vehicle overnight following a crash near Auburn.

State Troopers were called to the scene just after 10 a.m. Sunday on Lee Road 72 near Lee Road 70 in Auburn, Cpl. Jesse Thornton told the Opelika-Auburn News.

Upon arrival, troopers found a woman still in her crashed vehicle. Troopers believe the crash occurred at about 3 p.m. Saturday and the female driver was stuck in the vehicle overnight, Thornton said.

The driver was injured and taken to University of Alabama Birmingham Hospital, he said.

No other information about the driver's condition or circumstances of the crash were released.

