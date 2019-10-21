State law enforcement is investigating a Notasulga double homicide that occurred Sunday and is searching for a person of interest who is considered armed and dangerous.
Authorities identified Aaron Flynn Gess as a person of interest in connection to the deaths of a brother and sister, Cpl. Jess Thornton of the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) said.
Macon County authorities discovered William Gess Jr., 60, and his sister Sharon Gess, 48, shot to death at a residence in Notasulga at about 1:40 p.m. Sunday, Macon County coroner Hal Bentley said.
Sharon Gess was the director of both the Emergency Department and the Emergency Medical Services at East Alabama Medical Center, EAMC spokesman John Atkinson said.
“We are obviously heartbroken and deeply saddened by Sunday's tragedy,” Atkinson said. “ Sharon was well-loved and was a highly-respected member of our leadership team at EAMC. Our entire EAMC family is devastated, and we grieve for Sharon’s family.”
Sharon Gess also was a registered nurse at EAMC, Atkinson added.
Police believe Aaron Gess is in a gray 2019 Kia Optima with the Alabama plate ‘46AT885’ and could be in the Atlanta area.
He has a history of mental illness and has made threats to resist any type of apprehension, Thornton added.
Police ask if anyone encounters Gess or has additional information to contact ALEA at 334-270-1122.
