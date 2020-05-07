Opelika police released new enhanced photographs of a girl believed to be Baby Jane Doe on Thursday in hopes of identifying the girl whose skeletal remains were found in 2012.
The original photos were released to the media several years ago but have since been enhanced to bring out a clearer image of the girl whose remains were discovered behind a trailer park in Opelika in January 2012.
The images were taken during Vacation Bible School at Greater Peace Church in 2011.
The enhanced photos have been shown to the Bible School teacher who first brought them to police, and she believes the enhanced images show a better likeness to the girl, said police.
The investigation into the death of Baby Jane Doe remains active, and detectives continue to follow up on leads and taking advantage of new technology that may assist in the identification of the girl, police said.
Police ask that anyone who recognizes the girl to contact the Opelika Police Department Detective Division at (334)-705-5220 or the Secret Witness Hotline.
Police also remind the community that, through donations from the Alabama Governor’s Office, the Lee County District Attorney’s Office and a private citizen, there is a $20,000 reward for information leading to the identity of Baby Jane Doe and the conviction of her killer.
Background
The skeletal remains of the unidentified girl were discovered on Jan. 28, 2012, at a trailer park on Hurst Street in Opelika.
Police believe the girl had been deceased between nine months and two years when her remains were found. It is estimated she died between 2010 and 2012, police said.
The girl is estimated to have been 4-7 years old. She had medium-length black hair, which was styled in small tight curls. The girl’s height, weight and eye color cannot be determined, said police.
“An anthropological assessment of her bones suggest she had likely been abused and malnourished in life,” a previous release from Opelika police said.
A long-sleeve pink shirt with heart buttons and small ruffles near the neckline was discovered near the girl’s skeletal remains; however, it is unknown if it belonged to the child.
Isotope testing was performed in 2017 on the girl’s bones, revealing more information, police said.
The results suggested that the girl was from the southeastern part of the United States, and that there is a strong possibility the girl was born and raised in Alabama or surrounding states.
The investigation
The girl’s DNA has been entered in the nationwide database with the assistance of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, police said.
The FBI, Department of Human Resources, Lee County Coroner’s Office, ADFS, Census Bureau, National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, surrounding school systems, local day cares and East Alabama Medical Center have assisted in the case.
