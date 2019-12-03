Several credit cards were reported stolen at the Iron Bowl and Opelika police are looking for the suspects who are using them.
Opelika police received several complaints Monday of fraudulent use of credit and debit cards at several businesses in Tiger Town, the shopping complex just south of the city on Interstate 85.
At least five suspects used cards that were stolen at the Auburn-vs.- Alabama football game Saturday, police said.
Three black men and two black women used the stolen cards at Target, Bed Bath & Beyond and Home Depot, according to police.
The police are looking for a dark-colored, four-door passenger car that may be a Hyundai.
According to police:
One of the female suspects was seen wearing a “Bama” sweatshirt or hoodie and tan pants and was carrying a red purse, while the other female suspect reportedly wore a black hat, glasses, a multicolored striped shirt and black pants.
One of the male suspects was reportedly wearing a red and gray “Bama” hat, glasses, red hoodie and blue jeans, and he was apparently sporting a white goatee.
The second male suspect was seen wearing a blue hat and button-up shirt and bluejeans. He also had a white beard.
The third male suspect reportedly wore a white and red “Roll Tide” hat with sunglasses, a white-and-red Alabama shirt, dark-colored pants and white shoes with red accents, said police.
Police ask that anyone with information or can identify any of the suspects to call the Detective Division at 334-705-5220 or the Secret Witness Hotline at 334-745-8665. Callers can remain anonymous.
