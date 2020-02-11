Investigators say a Smiths Station woman was making counterfeit money and using it to make purchases in the area.
Wendy Gail Flowers, 45, was arrested and charged with 13 separate counts of first-degree possession of a forged instrument, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office announced Monday morning.
The sheriff’s office received a call from a vendor at the Lee County Flea Market at about 1:05 p.m. Saturday about a white female attempting to make purchases using counterfeit money, authorities said.
Deputies with the office were given a description of the vehicle the subject was traveling in and were able to make contact with the person in the 600 block of Lee Road 430 in Smiths Station.
The subject in the vehicle was identified as Flowers.
Deputies recovered several items of counterfeit United States currency, along with equipment and supplies to make counterfeit money during a search of the vehicle, said authorities.
Flowers was then taken into custody and charged. She remains in the Lee County Detention Facility on a $65,000 bond.
The case is under investigation by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office and the United States Secret Service.
Authorities ask if anyone has any information about this case or any other cases to contact the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at the (334) 749-5651, (334) 737-7150 or the Lee County Crime Stoppers line at (888) 522-7847.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.