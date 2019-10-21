The investigation into the mysterious death of Baby Jane Doe, whose remains were found in 2012, continues in Opelika, and the reward for information about the child’s death has increased.
Isotope testing was performed in 2017 on the girl’s bones, revealing more information about who the child was, the Opelika Police Department said.
The results suggested that the girl was from the southeastern part of the United States, and that there is a strong possibility the girl was born and raised in Alabama or surrounding states, police said.
Opelika police also announced the reward for information about the child’s death has increased to $20,000, double the previous amount.
Additional background
The skeletal remains of the unidentified little girl were discovered on Jan. 28, 2012, at a trailer park on Hurst Street in Opelika.
Police believe the girl had been deceased between nine months and two years when her remains were found. It is estimated she died between 2010 and 2012, police said.
The girl is estimated to be 4–7 years old. She had medium-length black hair, which was styled in small tight curls. The girl’s height, weight and eye color cannot be determined, said police.
“An anthropological assessment of her bones suggest she had likely been abused and malnourished in life,” a release from Opelika police said.
A long-sleeve pink shirt with heart buttons and small ruffles near the neckline was discovered near the girl’s skeletal remains; however, it is unknown if it belonged to the child, said police.
The investigation
The girl’s DNA has been entered in the nationwide database with the assistance of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, police said.
The FBI, Department of Human Resources, Lee County Coroner’s Office, ADFS, Census Bureau, National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, surrounding school systems, local day cares and East Alabama Medical Center have assisted in the case.
Police ask that anyone with information about the death of the child to contact the Opelika Police Department at (334)705-5220 or the Secret Witness Hotline at (334)745-8665.
