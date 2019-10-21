The investigation into the mysterious death of Baby Jane Doe continues in Opelika, and the reward for information about the child’s death has increased.
Isotope testing was performed recently on the girl’s bones, revealing more information about who the child was, the Opelika Police Department said in a Monday morning news release.
The results suggested that the girl was from the southeastern part of the United States. The results also said that there is a strong possibility that the girl was born and raised in Alabama or surrounding states, police said.
Opelika police also announced the reward for information about the child’s death has increased to $20,000. The reward is $10,000 more than the previous reward, according to previous reports.
About the child
The skeletal remains of the unidentified little girl were discovered on Jan. 28, 2012, at a trailer park on Hurst Street in Opelika.
Police believe the girl had been deceased between 9 months and 2 years when her remains were found. It is estimated she died between 2010 and 2012, police said.
The girl is estimated to be 4–7 years old. She had medium-length black hair, which was styled in small tight curls. The girl’s height, weight and eye color cannot be determined, said police.
“An anthropological assessment of her bones suggest she had likely been abused and malnourished in life,” the release said.
A long-sleeve pink shirt with heart buttons and small ruffles near the neckline was discovered near the girl’s skeletal remains; however, it is unknown if it belonged to the child, said police.
The investigation
The girl’s DNA has been entered in the nationwide database due to the assistance of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, police said.
The FBI, DHR, Lee County Coroner’s Office, ADFS, Census Bureau, National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, surrounding school systems, local day cares and East Alabama Medical Center have assisted in the case.
Police ask if anyone has any information about the death of the child to contact the Opelika Police Department at (334)705-5220 or the Secret Witness Hotline at (334)745-8665.
