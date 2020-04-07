A Salem man and a juvenile are in custody, facing several charges of unlawful breaking and entering of a vehicle and theft in Auburn.
Andrew Tyler Fielder, 19, was arrested and charged with breaking and entering an automobile and second-degree theft of property. A 17-year-old juvenile was also charged with breaking and entering an automobile and second-degree theft of property, Auburn police said Monday.
Auburn police received a report of two individuals pulling car handles in the parking lot in the 200 block of West Longleaf Drive early Sunday morning, said police.
Officers responded to the scene and watched the two individuals attempt to enter an unsecured vehicle. Fielder and the juvenile were taken into custody.
Fielder was taken to the Lee County Jail and is being held on a $6,000 bond. The juvenile is not being held and was released to a guardian, said police.
Investigators later learned there were other cars unlawfully entered, though the property was recovered, police added.
Additional charges are anticipated.
