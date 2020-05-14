A Salem man is facing child abuse charges after investigators found a 1-month-old female with red marks and bruising on her head and face area.
Ty Allen Mason, 19, was arrested and charged with torture and willful abuse of a child under 18 years of age, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday.
Sheriff’s deputies responded Monday to the 300 block of Lee Road 2110 in the Salem community in reference to the case, authorities said.
The child was taken to Jack Hughston Hospital in Phenix City for treatment.
Investigators believe the child was struck in the face and head and that the injuries were caused by Mason, who is her biological father, authorities said.
Mason is being held in the Lee County Detention Center on a $10,000 bond.
Police ask that anyone with information about the case to contact the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at 334-749-5651 or Lee County Crime Stoppers at 888-522-7847.
