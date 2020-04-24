Police lights

A Salem woman is dead and a fireman is injured following an early morning crash on Interstate 85 near Franklin.

Sarah E. Mills, 21, was killed when the 2018 Honda Civic she was driving collided with a Ford F-350 and a 2016 Freightliner at 6 a.m. Friday, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) said.

Mills was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Ford F-350 was a marked Franklin Volunteer Fire Department emergency vehicle. A fireman sustained non-life threatening injuries and taken to a local hospital for treatment, said ALEA.

The crash occurred near mile marker 35, about two miles east of Franklin. It remains under investigation.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments