A Salem woman is dead and a fireman is injured following an early morning crash on Interstate 85 near Franklin.
Sarah E. Mills, 21, was killed when the 2018 Honda Civic she was driving collided with a Ford F-350 and a 2016 Freightliner at 6 a.m. Friday, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) said.
Mills was pronounced dead at the scene.
The Ford F-350 was a marked Franklin Volunteer Fire Department emergency vehicle. A fireman sustained non-life threatening injuries and taken to a local hospital for treatment, said ALEA.
The crash occurred near mile marker 35, about two miles east of Franklin. It remains under investigation.
