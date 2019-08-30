Cynthia Jones

Cynthia Jones was charged with 11 counts of public assistance fraud and one count first-degree theft of property.

 Photo submitted by the Lee County District Attorney's Office.

The second Opelika daycare owner charged with defrauding a public assistance program pleaded guilty Thursday to more than five counts of fraud.

Cynthia Jones, of People of Hope – also known as First Steps – pleaded guilty to six counts of public assistance fraud for her role in defrauding the Alabama Department of Human Resources (DHR) daycare subsidy program, Lee County District Attorney Brandon Hughes announced Friday.

“This was an exhaustive investigation by the Alabama Department of Human Resources, Opelika Police Department and the District Attorney’s Office,” Hughes said. “I was glad to see Ms. Jones accept responsibility for her actions.”

Jones’ sister, Carolyn Wilkerson, of New Horizons, pleaded guilty in July to six counts of public assistance fraud.

Arlishia Greer, a third defendant in the case and an employee of the Family Guidance Center, is charged with four counts of public assistance fraud.

Wilkerson, Jones and Greer were arrested and charged in February in connection to the scheme.

“Jones received a 10-year suspended sentence on each of the six counts with five years probation,” the release reads.

Jones also agreed to pay $160,000 in restitution to DHR.

“I am happy to announce that we will be returning $320,000 to the victims in this case so they can continue to provide for children and families in need,” said Hughes. “This scheme impacted DHR’s ability to provide daycare subsidy services for deserving families and children.”

Wilkerson’s plea agreement also issued a 10-year suspended sentence on each of the six counts with five years probation.

Background

DHR began investigating the fraud in 2017 before turning the case over to the Lee County District Attorney’s Office in January.

Greer is said to have falsified documents for both Jones and Wilkerson to receive subsidy cards, according to court records.

Subsidy cards are used to notify DHR that a child is attending daycare and how often. DHR then deposits money directly into the account of the care center for its services.

According to court documents, Greer created numerous fraudulent child accounts.

The daycares were searched in January. Investigators found more than 100 subsidy cards in possession of First Steps.

It is against DHR policy for daycare center to be in possession of the subsidy cards, Hughes said in February.

The amount of money associated with Wilkerson’s charges is $119,765; and with Jones’ charges, $542,242.

The case was investigated by DHR, Opelika Police Department and the district attorney’s office.

