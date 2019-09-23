A second suspect is facing assault charges in connection to a Sept. 1 shooting in Valley that injured seven at a late-night party.
Arquondus Bernard Todd, 19 of Valley, was arrested Monday and is charged with first-degree assault in connection to the shooting at Fairfax Kindergarten, 300 Boulevard, Valley police said.
Montavious Demetrel Dawson, 20 of Opelika, was previously arrested and charged with two counts of first-degree assault.
Todd was booked and then taken to the Chambers County Detention Facility where he will be held pending a bond hearing, said police.
Police believe the shooting resulted after an argument over something that happened at the Lanett versus LaFayette high school football game, according to previous reports
Valley police were called to Fairfax Kindergarten in reference to shots being fired and multiple injuries at about midnight on Sept. 1. Responding officers found two victims, a 24-year-old male and an 18-year-old male, both from Lanett, with gunshot wounds in a vehicle in the parking lots.
A third victim, an 18-year-old male from Lanett, was located in the building by police.
Four additional victims were taken to East Alabama Medical Center-Lanier by private vehicle, police stated.
Preliminary investigation indicated there was a party being held at Fairfax Kindergarten when an argument broke out between several of the men present.
The men then went into the parking lot where at least one of the men pulled out a gun and began shooting, according to police reports.
