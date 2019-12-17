Charges were dropped Tuesday against the second suspect in connection to the disappearance and death of 19-year-old Aniah Blanchard.
Antwain, also known as Antwon, “Squirmy” Shamar Fisher, 35, of Montgomery, was charged with first-degree kidnapping in connection to the Southern Union State Community College student’s disappearance.
Lee County Judge Russell Bush dismissed the charge after Lee County Assistant District Attorney Garrett Saucer filed a motion to dismiss Tuesday afternoon in Fisher’s case.
“The investigation has since revealed that Fisher was not present during the commission of the principal offense,” the motion reads.
The motion goes on to state that “Fisher’s conduct is akin to that of a common-law ‘accessory after the fact,’ which has been made a separate offense entirely.”
"Subsequent to Antwon ‘Squirmy’ Fisher’s arrest, it was determined that Mr. Fisher’s conduct did not rise to the level of accomplice liability as was originally charged and as is required under Alabama law," said Lee County District Attorney Brandon Hughes. "Therefore, based on legal and jurisdictional grounds, we have requested Mr. Fisher’s charge for Kidnapping First Degree be dismissed."
Hughes added that the investigation into Blanchard's death is ongoing.
"We will continue to evaluate and exhaust all leads in the pursuit of justice for Aniah and her family," he said.
Other suspects
Fisher is represented by court-appointed attorney Andrew Stanley and is one of three suspects charged in connection to Blanchard’s death.
He was scheduled to appear in Lee County court Wednesday but the hearing was cancelled.
Ibraheem Yazeed, 30, of Montgomery, is charged with capital murder-kidnapping and "capital murder-use of a deadly weapon while victim is inside a vehicle," in connection to the death of Blanchard. He is being held at the Lee County Jail without bond.
Yazeed previously was charged with first-degree kidnapping. He was charged with capital murder-kidnapping earlier this month.
David Lee Johnson Jr., 63, is charged with hindering prosecution for lying to police about who took Yazeed to Florida.
Fisher had his first court appearance on Nov. 25, the same day human remains, later identified as those of Blanchard, were located in the wood-lined area of Macon County Road 2.
Fisher originally was denied bond but later was allowed a $50,000 bond by Bush. Nevertheless, Fisher remains in the Lee County Jail, according to jail records.
Blanchard
Blanchard was kidnapped on Oct. 23 outside the Chevron convenience store on South College Street in Auburn. She was reported missing the following day.
Her body was located on Nov. 25 in Shorter. An autopsy performed by the medical examiner ruled Blanchard’s manner of death was homicide and the cause of death was a gunshot wound.
A memorial service celebrating Blanchard’s life is scheduled for noon Saturday at Faith Chapel in Birmingham.
“This memorial service is a celebration of Aniah’s life and to commemorate who Aniah was and the impact her life and 'light' is having on the entire world,” Faith Chapel said earlier this week.
The service is open to the public.
Faith Chapel is located at 100 Mike Moore Blvd. in Birmingham.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.