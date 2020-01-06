Updated Tuesday at 9:40 a.m.
The Lee County Sheriff's Office called off its search for a missing Valley man Tuesday.
Todd Peter Daigle, 47, was safely located at about 7 a.m. Tuesday, authorities said.
The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing Valley man.
Todd Peter Daigle, 47, was reported missing by his family at about 2:30 a.m. Monday, authorities said.
The office attempted to make contact with Daigle at his residence but was unable to locate him, authorities added.
Investigators describe Daigle as a white male who is 5-feet, 7-inches tall, 190 pounds and has blue eyes and brown hair. He is also permanently disabled.
Daigle is believed to be traveling in a blue 1984 AMG Van with black rims, authorities said.
He was last seen in the 100 block of Lee Road 2131 in Valley.
Officials ask if anyone has seen Daigle or knows of his whereabouts to call the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at 334-749-5651.
