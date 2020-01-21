The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing Smiths Station woman.

Arin Serita Leigh Manning, 22, left her residence in the 500 block of Lee Road 243 on foot Thursday, the authorities said.

Manning is believed to be heading to Columbus, Ga., authorities said.

Police describe Manning as about 5 foot 7 inches tall, 220 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a tan jacket and gray sweatpants.

Police ask if anyone knows the whereabouts of Manning to call the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at 334-749-5651.

