A victim is recovering at East Alabama Medical Center from multiple gunshot wounds suffered overnight Wednesday.
Opelika police received a call of a gunshot victim arriving at the hospital about 12:45 a.m. Wednesday, according to a department press release.
The unidentified victim received several gunshots while in the 3100 block of King Court; however, none of the gunshot wounds are life threatening and the victim is in stable condition, police said.
Police do not have a suspect. They ask anyone with information on this incident to contact the Opelika Police Department Detective Division at (334) 705-5220 or the Secret Witness Hotline at (334) 745-8665.
