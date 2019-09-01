Seven people are recovering from gunshot wounds after an argument over a high school football game turned to violence at a Valley area business Saturday night.
Valley police were called to Fairfax Kindergarten, located at 300 Boulevard, in reference to shots being fired and multiple injuries at about midnight Saturday, said police.
Responding officers found two victims, a 24-year-old male and an 18-year-old male, both from Lanett, with gunshot wounds in a vehicle in the parking lot.
Officers found a third victim, an 18-year-old male from Lanett, inside the building, said police.
Four additional victims were taken to East Alabama Medical Center–Lanier by private vehicle, police added.
Police describe those four victims as an 18-year-old male from Lanett, a 19-year-old male from Valley, a 15-year-old male from LaFayette and an 18-year-old male from Lanett.
Lifeflight then flew two of the victims to other hospitals. One was taken to Columbus and another was taken to Atlanta for treatment, said police.
Preliminary investigation indicates there was a party being held at Fairfax Kindergarten when an argument broke out between several of the men present.
“The argument appeared to have been over something that happened at the Lanett/LaFayette football game this past Friday,” a release from Valley police reads.
The men then went into the parking lot where at least one of the them pulled out a gun and began shooting, police sad.
Police have a suspect identified despite the majority of the victims and witnesses not cooperating with investigators, the department reported.
The conditions of the victims are unknown as of Sunday morning.
