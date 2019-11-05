A 21-year-old Smiths Station woman has died and her son remains hospitalized after a late Friday night crash on U.S. 280.
Diamond Anastasia Wright died Monday at Piedmont Regional Hospital in Columbus, Ga., from injuries she suffered in a two-vehicle accident, according to the Lee County Coroner’s Office.
The child’s age and condition is unknown, but the coroner’s office said he is expected to recover.
The child was airlifted to an Atlanta hospital, the office added.
The crash
The crash occurred on U.S. Highway 280 East in Smiths Station. Wright suffered numerous internal injuries. She was pronounced dead in the intensive care unit Monday afternoon, the coroner’s office said.
Preliminary investigation results indicated that Wright may have pulled into the path of a truck. Her vehicle was then struck on the side, according to the coroner’s office.
The crash is being investigated by Alabama state troopers and the Lee County Coroner’s Office.
The investigation is ongoing.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.