A man is dead and another is in custody after stabbing at a Phenix City chicken plant Wednesday morning.
Phenix City police were called to the scenes of a disturbance at ALATRADE, 6 Downing Dr., at about 7:40 a.m. Wednesday, police said.
Police found a male victim, who's identity was withheld, with stab wounds to the upper body.
The victim was taken to Piedmont Columbus Regional Midtown, where he later pronounced dead in the emergency room, said police.
Witnesses told police that two male subjects were involved in an altercation that turned physical. The altercation led to one male being stabbed.
The motive for the stabbing is unknown at this time, police said.
Eugene Holt, Jr., 28, is in custody for questioning in reference to this incident, added police.
The case remains under investigation. Police ask if anyone has information that would assist in this matter to contact the Phenix City Police Department at 334-298-0611, 334-448-2822, or 334-448-2837.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.