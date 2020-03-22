An Opelika man is dead after an apparent stabbing at a residence Saturday afternoon.
Joel Pouncey, 30, died at East Alabama Medical Center’s emergency room at 3:01 p.m. Saturday from apparent multiple stab wounds, Lee County Coroner Bill Harris said in a Sunday morning news release.
Law enforcement received a 911 call about an altercation on Lee Road 621. Officers and EMS responded to the residence where they found Pouncey suffering from the wounds, Harris said.
Pouncey was rushed to the emergency room, where he later died. The incident is being investigated as a homicide, Harris said.
“It is still unclear at this time as to what transpired leading up to the alteration,” the release reads.
Pouncey’s body was taken to the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences medical examiner’s office in Montgomery for postmortem examination.
The incident is under investigation by the Sheriff’s and the Coroner’s offices.
Anyone with any information about the case is asked to call the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at 334-749-5651, Lee County Crime Stoppers at 888-522-7847 or the Lee County Coroner Secret Witness line at 334-742-4339.
