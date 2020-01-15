No cause has been found yet for the Auburn University student found dead in November 2019.
The postmortem results for 22-year-old Chih Kai Lai, of Taiwan, indicate that there was no anatomic cause of death and toxicology was non-contributory, the Lee County Coroner’s Office said Tuesday night.
Lai was reported missing in August 2019 by the Auburn Taiwanese student Association after he did not attend class on campus. His body was discovered in an outbuilding on a property in the 500 block of Southview Drive.
Investigators believe Lai was staying in the outbuilding, according to previous reports.
The preliminary results from the postmortem examination indicated that Lai had only been dead for one day. Foul play was not suspected in November, reports said.
However, as investigation continued, no medical reason could be determined of Lai’s cause of death due to the decomposition process of his remains, the office said.
The report also stated that there was no indication of any trauma and foul play is not suspected. Lai’s cause of death is listed as “undetermined” and the manner of death is listed as “undetermined,” the office added.
The case remains open in search of more answers as to Lai’s action and whereabouts while he was missing.
Investigators as that if any has any information concerning the case to call Auburn police as (334) 501-3140 or (334) 501-3100, the tip line at (334) 246-1391 or the Lee County Coroner Secret Witness line at (334) 742-4339.
