An Auburn police investigation into a stolen vehicle led to the arrests and charges of three Auburn teens Wednesday.
Xavier Bryant Norwood, 19, was arrested Wednesday and charged with first-degree receiving stolen property and second-degree possession of marijuana. A 15-year-old was arrested with Norwood and was charged with first-degree receiving stolen property.
A 16-year-old was also arrested with them and was charged with first-degree receiving stolen property, carrying a pistol without a permit and second-degree possession of marijuana, Auburn police said Thursday.
The arrests stem from an investigation into a vehicle that was reported stolen to police on Tuesday. A 2007 Toyota Camry was stolen from a parking lot in the 400 block of North Donahue Drive, according to the police report.
Auburn police says officers observed the suspects occupying the vehicle Wednesday in the 800 block of North Donahue Drive. The occupants fled while officers attempted to stop the vehicle, then the suspects were apprehended in the area, police said.
Police found a handgun in the possession of the 16-year-old. Norwood and the 16-year-old were also in possession of marijuana, said police.
Norwood was taken to the Lee County Jail where he was being held on a $6,000 bond. The juveniles were released to their guardians.
