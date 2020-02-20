Police lights

A teenage victim was sexual assaulted by a man impersonating an Opelika Police Officer Tuesday, according to a Thursday afternoon press release.

The Opelika Police Department responded Tuesday around 4:30 p.m. to a call about a man in his mid to late 40s impersonating an officer, according to the release.

The victim, a teenage female, was driving along Old Opelika Road and pulled over after a white pick-up truck with amber flashing lights on top of his car pulled behind her, authorities said.

The suspect was wearing a black uniform without any patches, but did have a badge that said ‘Opelika Police’, the victim told authorities.

The suspect sexual groped her, and then allowed her to leave, the victim told the police when they arrived.

The Opelika Police Department said they are still investigating the case.

Anyone with information has been asked to contact the Detective Division (334-705-5220) or the Secret Witness Hotline (334-745-7556).

