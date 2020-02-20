A teenage victim was sexual assaulted by a man impersonating an Opelika Police Officer Tuesday, according to a Thursday afternoon press release.
The Opelika Police Department responded Tuesday around 4:30 p.m. to a call about a man in his mid to late 40s impersonating an officer, according to the release.
The victim, a teenage female, was driving along Old Opelika Road and pulled over after a white pick-up truck with amber flashing lights on top of his car pulled behind her, authorities said.
The suspect was wearing a black uniform without any patches, but did have a badge that said ‘Opelika Police’, the victim told authorities.
The suspect sexual groped her, and then allowed her to leave, the victim told the police when they arrived.
The Opelika Police Department said they are still investigating the case.
Anyone with information has been asked to contact the Detective Division (334-705-5220) or the Secret Witness Hotline (334-745-7556).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.