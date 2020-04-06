A suspect wanted in connection to a March 14 Phenix City murder is in custody.
Jaquandre Shyontez Bowen, 24, was taken into custody at 10:30 a.m. Monday at an apartment complex in Columbus, Ga., and charged with murder, police said.
The U.S. Marshall's Task Force served an arrest warrant on Bowen at the Grand Reserve Apartments, off of Williams Road, in Columbus. He was taken into custody without incident, police said.
Bowen is charged in connection to the shooting death of Keon Dontavious Simmons from March 14.
That day, Phenix City police responded to a person shot at 35 Abercrombie Road at about 4:35 a.m. Officers discovered Simmons dead when they arrived, said police.
Investigation into the homicide led to warrants for the arrest of Bowen being obtained in the case.
Bowen will be held in the Muscogee County Jail pending an extradition hearing to bring him back to Alabama. Once he is in Alabama, he will receive his 72 hour hearing, police added.
