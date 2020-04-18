The Auburn Police Division has obtained warrants for two suspects connected with a Friday morning Auburn shooting.
Officers obtained warrants for capital murder and first-degree theft of property for Derrick Hightower, 32, and first-degree theft of property for Kentrice Symonee Hill, 21.
On Friday morning, Auburn Police responded to a call at Creative Habitats, in the 9500 block of U.S. Hwy 280 at approximately 6:30 a.m.
Nancy Nash, 54, was found dead by investigators after employees of Creative Habitats found a white 2005 Chevrolet Silverado on fire. Investigators soon located Nash’s body nearby.
After preliminary investigations, police said Nash died from fatal gunshot wounds. The truck was also found with several gunshot holes.
Nash drove a black 2019 Nissan Frontier, which was not found on the property, but later located in Irondale. The vehicle will be transported to the Auburn Police Division and processed by the FBI.
Hightower and Hill could prove to be relative individuals to a case in Dadeville, as well.
Dadeville Police responded to a call Friday evening to find a husband and wife who had each suffered gunshot wounds.
“We’re investigating a double homicide,” said Dadeville Police Chief Jonathan Floyd.
Willie Tidwell and Barbara Tidwell were found by investigators in the 200 block of North Barrett Street at approximately 7:30 p.m. by Dadeville investigators, Floyd said.
“We’re working a joint investigation with Auburn and Birmingham and obviously, that person would be a person of interest,” he said.
The death investigation of Nash was conducted by the Auburn Police Division, the Birmingham Police Department, Irondale Police Department, Dadeville Police Department, Columbus Police Department, Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, State Fire Marshall’s Office, State Medical Examiner’s Office, the U.S. Marshall’s Gulf Coast Regional Task Force, Federal Bureau of Investigation, Lee County District Attorney’s Office and the Lee County Coroner’s Office.
Hightower is being held by the Birmingham Police Department, Auburn Police said. Hill was also take into custody in Birmingham, though she will be transported to the Lee County Detention Facility.
The Auburn Police Division will continue to investigate the case.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.